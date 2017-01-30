Global Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2025: $87.1 Billion Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain, Technological Innovations, Key Developments and Future Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automotive Lubricants Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $87.1 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include automotive industry shows lucrative growth in emerging economies, bio-lubricants is attaining growth in recent years to control pollution, recent technological developments of automotive lubricants and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on application, the market is segmented into agricultural equipment, marine equipment, recreational equipment, aerospace equipment, motor vehicles, railroad equipment and construction equipment. Motor vehicle is further divided into heavy duty trucks & buses and light vehicles. By lubricants type, market is segregated into engine oil, transmission fluids, gear oil, grease and other lubricants types. Depending upon base oil, market is divided into bio-based fluid, mineral oil and synthetic oil.



By product, the automotive lubricant market is categorised into commercial automotive, industrial and passenger vehicle & motor oil. Industrial is sub divided into industrial engine oils, process oils, general industrial oils, metal working fluids and other industrial lubricants.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Automotive Industry Shows Lucrative Growth in Emerging Economies

3.1.2 Bio-Lubricants Is Attaining Growth In Recent Years To Control Pollution

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Automotive Lubricants

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Lubricants Market, By Application

4.1 Agricultural Equipment

4.2 Marine Equipment

4.3 Recreational Equipment

4.4 Aerospace Equipment

4.5 Motor Vehicles

4.6 Railroad Equipment

4.7 Construction Equipment



5 Automotive Lubricants Market, By Lubricants Type

5.1 Engine Oil

5.2 Transmission Fluids

5.3 Gear Oil

5.4 Grease

5.5 Other Lubricants Types



6 Automotive Lubricants Market, By Base oil

6.1 Bio-based fluid

6.2 Mineral oil

6.3 Synthetic oil



7 Automotive Lubricants Market, By Product

7.1 Commercial Automotive

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Passenger Vehicle & Motor Oil



8 Automotive Lubricants Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies



Zeller+Gmelin Corporation

Valvoline

Total

Sinopec Corp.

Shell

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Petronas

PetroFer Chemie

PetroChina

Petrobras

Pennzoil

Nippon Oil

Luk Oil

Kendall (Phillips 66)

Idemitsu Oil & Gas Co. Ltd.

Fuchs Group

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Castrol

Buhmwoo Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

British Petroleum

Blaser Swisslube AG

Amsoil Inc.

