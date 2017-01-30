Global $153 Billion Offshore Drilling Market 2017-2025: Burgeoning Consumption of Oil & Gas Across the Globe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Offshore Drilling Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Offshore Drilling Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $153 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing investments in emerging regions, burgeoning consumption of oil & gas across globe, recent technological developments of offshore drilling and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on application the market is categorized into deepwater drilling, shallow water drilling and ultra-deepwater drilling.



Depending on the service the market is segmented by offshore contract drilling, offshore directional drilling, Offshore Logging While Drilling (LWD), Offshore Measurement While Drilling (MWD) and subsea production & processing.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing investments in emerging regions

3.1.2 Burgeoning consumption of oil & gas across globe

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Offshore Drilling

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Offshore Drilling Market, By Application

4.1 Deepwater Drilling

4.2 Shallow Water Drilling

4.3 Ultra-Deepwater Drilling



5 Offshore Drilling Market, By Service

5.1 Offshore Contract Drilling

5.2 Offshore Directional Drilling

5.3 Offshore Logging While Drilling (LWD)

5.4 Offshore Measurement While Drilling (MWD)

5.5 Subsea Production & Processing



6 Offshore Drilling Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Atwoods Oceanics

8.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated

8.3 China Oilfield Services Limited

8.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

8.5 Dolphin Drilling

8.6 Ensco PLC.

8.7 Halliburton Company

8.8 KCA Deutag

8.9 Maersk Drilling

8.10 Nabors Industries Ltd

8.11 Noble Corporation

8.12 Paragon Offshore PLC.

8.13 Schlumberger Limited

8.14 Scientific Drilling International

8.15 Seadrill Limited

8.16 Superior Energy Services

8.17 Transocean Ltd.

8.18 Weatherford International Ltd

