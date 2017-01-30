Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis 2010-2016 - Access to Over 2,500 Deal Records Since 2010 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016" report to their offering.

The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 report.

This report provides details of the latest manufacturing and supply agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply agreements from 2010 to 2016.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals.

Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 includes:

Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of manufacturing and supply deal structure

Case studies of real-life manufacturing and supply deals

Access to over 2,500 manufacturing and supply deal records covering pharma, biotech, devices and diagnostics since 2010

The leading manufacturing and supply deals by value since 2010

Most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers since 2010

The leading manufacturing and supply partnering resources

In Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Introduction

2 Trends in manufacturing and supply deal making

3 Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure

4 Overview of supply deal structure

5 Leading manufacturing and supply deals

6 Top 50 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

7 Manufacturing and supply deals contract directory 2010 - 2016

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ztrxb/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716