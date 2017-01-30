Global Drug Delivery Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Analysis 2010-2016 From the World's Leading Healthcare Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

The Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2016 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Drug Delivery deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Drug Delivery deals

Access to Drug Delivery contract documents

Leading Drug Delivery deals by value since 2010

Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010

In Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



1 Introduction



2 Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking



3 Leading Drug Delivery deals



4 Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers



5 Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



6 Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



7 Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jplr3h/global_drug

