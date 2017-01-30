Global Air Quality Monitor Market to Grow 7.57% by 2020: Driven by a Growing HVAC Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global air quality monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Air Quality Monitor Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing HVAC market. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is a technology that provides environmental comfort either inside a building, home, or a vehicle. It provides thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. The use of high-performance HVAC equipment can result in considerable energy savings, reduced emissions, and cost savings up to 10%-40%. The building can also provide for extended comfort zones which can further save up to 40% to 70% of the cost.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing air pollution. The public is becoming aware of the health risks and economic costs of air pollution. Poor air quality is linked to millions of deaths each year, and 96% of people in the major cities are exposed to pollution that are above the actual standards. As the awareness about air pollution has increased, many vendors have jumped at the opportunity to produce products that will help people to track their exposure to pollution every day.

Key vendors

Aeroqual

HORIBA

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TSI

Other prominent vendors

3M

Honeywell

Siemens

Testo

Tisch Environmental

Vaisala

Ecotech

Cerex Monitoring Solutions

Emerson Electric

Servomex

Merck

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

