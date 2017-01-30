Global Air Quality Monitor Market to Grow 7.57% by 2020: Driven by a Growing HVAC Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Air Quality Monitor Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global air quality monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Air Quality Monitor Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing HVAC market. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is a technology that provides environmental comfort either inside a building, home, or a vehicle. It provides thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. The use of high-performance HVAC equipment can result in considerable energy savings, reduced emissions, and cost savings up to 10%-40%. The building can also provide for extended comfort zones which can further save up to 40% to 70% of the cost.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing air pollution. The public is becoming aware of the health risks and economic costs of air pollution. Poor air quality is linked to millions of deaths each year, and 96% of people in the major cities are exposed to pollution that are above the actual standards. As the awareness about air pollution has increased, many vendors have jumped at the opportunity to produce products that will help people to track their exposure to pollution every day.
Key vendors
- Aeroqual
- HORIBA
- Teledyne Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TSI
Other prominent vendors
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Siemens
- Testo
- Tisch Environmental
- Vaisala
- Ecotech
- Cerex Monitoring Solutions
- Emerson Electric
- Servomex
- Merck
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Market challenges
Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
