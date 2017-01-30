WINNERSH, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Vernalis PLC (LSE: VER); (OTC PINK: VNLPY)

Vernalis plc (LSE: VER) announces that its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2016 will be released on Tuesday, 21 February 2017. The results announcement will be distributed at 7:00 AM (UK) and will be available to download from www.vernalis.com.

Following the results announcement, the Company will host an analyst presentation and concurrent conference call at 9:30 am (UK) at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD. Please contact Tim Stamper at FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 for details.

Vernalis plc: +44 (0) 118 938 0015 Ian Garland, Chief Executive Officer David Mackney, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Broker): Rupert Winckler Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor Emma Gabriel Shore Capital (Joint Broker): +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 Bidhi Bhoma Toby Gibbs FTI Consulting: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Atwell Simon Conway Stephanie Cuthbert Matthew Moss

About Vernalis

Vernalis is a revenue generating, commercial stage pharmaceutical company with significant expertise in drug development. The Group has three approved products: Tuzistra®XR targeting the US prescription cough cold market; MOXATAG®, a once-a-day formulation of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, indicated for the treatment of tonsillitis and/or pharyngitis secondary to Streptococcus pyogenes and frovatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine. It has an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialise multiple novel products focussed on the US prescription cough cold market as well as eight programmes in its NCE development pipeline. Vernalis has also significant expertise in fragment and structure based drug discovery which it leverages to enter into collaborations with larger pharmaceutical companies. The Company's technologies, capabilities and products have been endorsed over the last five years by collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including AKP, Biogen Idec, Endo, GSK, Genentech, Lundbeck, Menarini, Novartis, Servier Taisho and Tris.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events including the clinical development and regulatory clearance of the Company's products, the Company's ability to find partners for the development and commercialisation of its products, as well as the Company's future capital raising activities. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Company's research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the ability of the Company to identify and agree beneficial terms with suitable partners for the commercialisation and/or development of its products, as well as the achievement of expected synergies from such transactions, the acceptance of frovatriptan and other products by consumers and medical professionals, the successful integration of completed mergers and acquisitions and achievement of expected synergies from such transactions, and the ability of the Company to identify and consummate suitable strategic and business combination transactions.

