

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump, in an effort to cool down the national and international anger over his order to halt immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries, said it is 'not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.'



Citing security concerns, Trump had Friday suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, which are predominantly Muslim countries.



A day after, two judges temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing parts of his executive order.



In a statement Sunday, Trump compared his policy to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror, according to Trump.



'To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe,' Trump said.



He noted that there are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. He made it clear that the State Department will again be issuing visas to all countries once the Government reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.



'I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering,' Trump added.



