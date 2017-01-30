Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Investment Edison issues review on Standard Life Equity Income Trust (SLET) 30-Jan-2017 / 12:51 GMT/BST London, UK, 30 January 2017 *Edison issues review on Standard Life Equity Income Trust (SLET)* Standard Life Equity Income Trust (SLET) aims to generate above-average income and real growth in capital and income from a portfolio of UK equities across the capitalisation spectrum. At end-December 2016, more than 55% of the portfolio was invested outside of the FTSE 100 index. While the last year has seen a tough period of relative investment performance as a result of outperformance of large-cap companies with overseas earnings, which were not held, SLET continues to have a good long-term track record; it has outperformed the benchmark FTSE All-Share index over both five and 10 years. With the exception of one year of static dividends, SLET's annual dividend has increased every year since launch. SLET's current 7.4% share price discount to cum-income NAV is wider than the averages of the last one, three, five and 10 years (range of 2.3% to 4.0%). This offers potential for the discount to narrow if near-term relative performance improves. SLET's board aims to grow the dividend in real terms - over the last five years, annual dividends have compounded at an average rate of 4.4% pa. Its current dividend yield of 3.9% is above the peer group average. Click here [1] to view the full report. Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 539983 30-Jan-2017

January 30, 2017 07:51 ET (12:51 GMT)