

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two products for adolescent and adult patients with asthma.



These products, AirDuo RespiClick (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder) and ArmonAirTM RespiClick (fluticasone propionate inhalation powder), include medication delivered via Teva's RespiClick breath-activated, multi-dose dry powder inhaler (MDPI) which is used with other approved medicines in Teva's respiratory product portfolio.



AirDuo RespiClick is a fixed dose combination product containing the same active ingredients as Advair. AirDuo RespiClick is a corticosteroid and a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA) indicated for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older. ArmonAir RespiClick is an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) containing the same active ingredient as Flovent, and is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years and older.



AirDuo RespiClick and ArmonAir RespiClick are expected to become available to patients in the U.S., by prescription, later this year. Both products have been approved in three strengths. The approved strengths of AirDuo RespiClick are: 55/14 mcg, 113/14 mcg and 232/14 mcg administered as one inhalation twice daily. The approved strengths of ArmonAir RespiClick are: 55 mcg, 113 mcg, and 232 mcg administered as one inhalation twice daily.



