LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced its largest commercial order ever received for the sale and installation of DVM-250 event recorder video systems to American Medical Response ("AMR") and ongoing FleetVu Manager cloud storage services. AMR's initial order for deployment during 2017 includes approximately 1,550 three-camera DVM-250 systems, installation and cloud storage services, representing 2017 revenues approximating $2 million. Shipments will begin immediately.

AMR is one of the largest providers of emergency medical transportation and other industry services in the United States. The initial order involves fleet vehicles for emergency medical transportation. AMR plans to deploy DVM-250 event recorders and in its full fleet of 6,500-plus vehicles during 2018 and 2019, which would increase the potential total contract value to over $8.3 million during the three-year deployment period.

"We are pleased to see continued growth in Digital Ally's commercial fleet solutions at the start of 2017 and are proud to be selected by AMR for this important full-fleet deployment," said Stan Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. "We have begun to see the Company's service revenue strategy come to fruition as we secure commercial contracts for the DVM-250 systems, as well as for our FleetVu Manager cloud services that provide a recurring revenue stream," explained Ross. "This order demonstrates the importance of our solution to commercial fleets generally and more specifically to emergency medical/ambulance transportation services. Our system provides fleet managers audio/video equipment to easily monitor driver behavior and mitigate liabilities during patient transportation," Ross continued. "In addition to our standard top of the line DVM-250 event recorder systems, AMR will use sensor monitoring to generate a recording when the vehicle's back doors open and close. In some instances, AMR also took advantage of various innovative product upgrades, such as a fourth camera angle, audible driver feedback and asset tracking. Our product's versatility and the ability to offer features such as these are among the reasons more vehicle fleets are choosing Digital Ally as their audio/video provider," Ross concluded.

FleetVu Manager adds powerful real-time asset tracking, automated alerts and telematics capabilities for our customers. Software options include live asset tracking and mapping, posted speed violations and customizable real-time alerts such as idle time, collisions, geo fences and speeding. FleetVu Cloud enables agency managers to easily monitor their fleet of vehicles and driver performance. Users can store and manage video, update firmware and wireless configurations while using features such as mapping, reporting and creating driver score cards. FleetVu mobile allows drivers to perform pre- and post-inspections of the vehicle. It instantly sends alerts via SMS or email to fleet managers if there is a breakdown, maintenance request or any issue with that vehicle. As a result, the system may be instrumental in reducing accidents, fraud and litigation risks.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc

