VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has retained Pinnacle Capital Markets Ltd. ("Pinnacle"), a Toronto based firm led by Spyros Karellas, to develop and provide investor relations services for the Company. Pinnacle has been engaged to refine and execute an investor relations strategy that will enhance and expand Solar Alliance Energy Inc. exposure with the Canadian and international investment community. Pinnacle will assist the Company in fostering productive, continuing dialogues with analysts, brokers, potential investors, current shareholders and other financial professionals.

"Pinnacle Capital Markets will assist us as we increase our communication with the financial markets and potential investors," said Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. "Solar Alliance provides investors exposure to the rapidly expanding American solar market through a mature solar company with existing market share. Our increasing revenues and strong sales margins represent a compelling investment opportunity and we look forward to illustrating the underlying value in the company to the financial market."

The period of the agreement is for one year with an option to renew on terms mutually agreeable to each party. Solar Alliance will compensate Pinnacle with a monthly retainer of $5,000 and issue 250,000 stock options to be granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 and valid for a period of two years. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pinnacle Capital Markets

Pinnacle Capital Markets Ltd. is a Toronto based advisory firm that provides full range of services to publicly-listed companies operating primarily in the mining, oil and gas, technology and renewable energy sectors. They also assist private companies develop and define a capital markets strategy for future public listing. Their objective is to work closely with their clients to achieve key investor relations goals such as: assist in positioning their client in the context of the public markets, enhance visibility within the financial community, increase liquidity through enhanced retail and institutional awareness, attract and increase equity research coverage, and assist in identifying much needed growth capital. Pinnacle believes that a successful investor relations program depends on a multifaceted approach, including an effective strategy, tactical execution, thoughtful advice, and ongoing communication.

Jason Bak

Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

