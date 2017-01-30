Exciting New Technology & Apps Driving Mobile Gaming Stocks to New Heights

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The multi-billion dollar mobile gaming industry is poised to continue its dominance of the digital market in 2017 as new revenue streams are born and prove to be vastly lucrative while upcoming trends in the industry include continued gaming applications, products and platform innovations and growing popularity of live-streaming opportunities. Gaming stocks financial reporting in the sector of note in the markets include: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Tapinator, Inc.(OTC: TAPM), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU).

Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM), a leading mobile game publisher, is announcing updated preliminary, unaudited summary results for the year ended December 31, 2016. These results replace the preliminary results provided by the Company on January 5, 2017, and are subject to further year-end adjustments that may occur during the completion of its annual year-end audit. Based on the information now available for the year ended December 2016, Tapinator expects revenue of approximately $3.7 million, which corresponds to achieving 52% annual revenue growth versus the comparable figures for 2015, and expects bookings (a non-GAAP measure) of $3.8 million, which corresponds to achieving 56% annual bookings growth versus the comparable figures for 2015.The Company expects to report an operating loss of approximately $12,000 for the year ended December 2016, which compares favorably to an operating loss of approximately $900,000 for the comparable 2015 period. The Company expects to report a net loss of approximately $2.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 2016 which compares to a net loss of approximately $1.9 million for the comparable 2015 period. The expected net loss for 2016 includes approximately $2.1 in non-cash charges related to the July 2016 refinancing of the Company's Senior Secured Convertible Debenture. The Company expects to report adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), of approximately $870,000 for the year ended December 2016, which corresponds to achieving approximately 66% annual adjusted EBITDA growth versus the comparable figures for 2015. Read the full Tapinator (TAPM) Press Release and more news at:http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/tapm.html

Tapinator plans to release an annual shareholder letter in February 2017 and its complete audited 2016 results in March of 2017. Tapinator CEO Ilya Nikolayev commented, "2016 was another record year for Tapinator, both in terms of revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.While we are still early in our development, we are grateful to our employees, shareholders and commercial partners for enabling the success that we have achieved thus far.We look forward to communicating our 2016 accomplishments in greater detail, and to providing our strategic priorities for continued growth in 2017 in our upcoming annual shareholder letter."

In other Mobile Gaming financial results and announcements in the markets:

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 after the close of market tomorrow - Tuesday, January 31, 2017. EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. EA's financial results release will be available after the close of market on January 31, 2017 on EA's website at ea.com.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Glu will host a conference call on February 8, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results. To access this call, dial (866) 582-8907 (domestic), or (760) 298-5046 (international), with conference ID # 47719241.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time). In conjunction with the quarterly earnings press release, the Company will post management's Q4 2016 Quarterly Earnings Letter to its website at zynga.com. Zynga management will also host a live Q&A session at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 9 to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2016 performance. Questions may be asked on the call, and the Company will respond to as many questions as possible.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) intends to release its fourth quarter 2016 results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 9, 2017. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a conference call that will be broadcast over the Internet. Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) - To listen to the call, please log onto:http://investor.activision.com/events.cfm or dial: U.S. and Canada: 888-395-3237 - International: 719-325-2250 - Passcode: 9509569

