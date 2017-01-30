Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, will showcase one of the broadest medical polymer product portfolios in the industry at the 2017 Drug Delivery Packaging Pharmapack event at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France.

At Pharmapack, Celanese will also introduce medical device researchers and manufacturers to the Celanese MT® (Medical Technology) grade of polymers used to design products capable of moving parts, precision dosing and wear resistance. Celanese materials have supported diverse customer applications and platforms including orthopedic implants, insulin injection pens, asthma inhalers, syringes and surgical staple cartridges.

"Celanese has been supporting our customers' growth in medical devices and platforms for decades. We continue to provide a broad materials portfolio covering a wide range of chemical resistance, mechanical performance and usage temperatures," said Isaac Khalil, vice president of Celanese's Global Medical business. "Celanese also has the ability to customize materials to meet our customers' specific CTQs, and our technical teams can provide computer-aided engineering services to support part design and processing across our customers' manufacturing ecosystem. We look forward to showcasing Celanese's MT® portfolio, technical engagement model and services at Pharmapack 2017."

Celanese will also offer a Learning Lab Presentation at Pharmapack to discuss its unique medical device materials:

Topic: Vectra® LCP A Unique Material for Medical Devices Date/Time: Thursday, February 2nd at 10:10-10:40 a.m. local time Presenter: Wendy Johnson, Customer Application Marketing Manager, Medical

Celanese medical polymer experts will be meeting with Pharmapack attendees at Booth C80 in Hall 4 at the Paris expo Porte de Versailles February 1-2. For more information about Celanese's medical and pharmaceutical materials solutions, visit http://healthcare.celanese.com/.

