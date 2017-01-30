The German energy policy, the Energiewende, often considered to be a divisive scheme, is undoubtedly progressive, which has invited the scrutiny of energy experts upon it. The most recent survey of energy experts to gather their opinions on the policy has found that it is a respects program, but one that would not be expected to function universally across the world.

Undeniably, the Energiewende is observed by energy experts, as 58% of the respondents answered that they are closely following the German energy transition, which the policy was adopted to assist. And while 80% of the respondents said that at least some parts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...