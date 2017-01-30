

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Monday morning as data confirmed inflation is picking up in Germany.



Although inflation rose at a slightly slower rate than economists were expecting, German inflation touched a 4-year peak in January, paving the way for the European Central Bank to leave interest rates on hold.



March gold was up $2 dollars at $1192 an ounce, trimming last week's losses. Silver barely budged at $17.10 an ounce.



Traders await the Federal Reserve's upcoming U.S. interest rate call. Political and economic uncertainly will probably compel the Fed to keep interest rates on hold until later in the year.



