PHD Co-Founder Jonathan Durden Joins AnyClip as Advisor

AnyClip, a leading provider of video personalization and monetization solutions, today announced that PHD co-founder and serial entrepreneur Jonathan Durden has joined the team as an advisor. Durden's new role with AnyClip leverages his experience as brand creative and business leader.

"AnyClip has a unique proposition, and almost limitless access to manypriceless content assets. I am thrilled to be a part of this game-changing organization," says Jonathan about his involvement.

"We're excited that Jonathan has elected to join AnyClip and we consider his decision to bring a wealth of experience and boundless creativity to our advisory board to be a testament to the value we're offering," added Gil Becker, AnyClip President and CEO.

Adam Hopkinson, Managing Director of AnyClip, working locally with Jonathan, commented, "PHD is credited with inventing creative media in the 90s, and I believe together we have the opportunity to reinvent it today as we introduce content-driven, personalized video advertising to the market."

AnyClip's video ads currently reach more than 100 million unique monthly visitors worldwide. The company was recently recognized by Deloitte as the second fastest-growing company on the 2016 Israel TechnologyFast 50and 14th on the TechnologyFast 500EMEA list.

Durden co-founded Pattison-Horswell-Durden, later named PHD, in London in 1990. Built on principles of thought leadership, creativity and innovation, the company was acquired by the Omnicom in 2003 and has grown to 4,000 employees in more than 80 offices worldwide.



AnyClip is leading provider of video personalization and monetization solutions. By providing a million clips of premium video content enriched with an Artificial Intelligence-driven metadata layer of insights, AnyClip enables better results for advertisers, unprecedented monetization for content owners and publishers, and a new level of video personalization for consumers. AnyClip has developed proprietary technologies and solutions that automatically analyze and tag video content, match and seamlessly blend content with relevant ads, and serve personalized ads to consumers by predicting the content they are most likely to find compelling. Based in Tel Aviv, with offices in New York and London, AnyClip is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Millhouse Capital, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In 2016 the company was named the second-fastest-growing technology company in Israel and 14th fastest in EMEA by Deloitte. For more information, visitwww.anyclip.com|@anyclip