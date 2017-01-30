Smart Communications, the leader in cloud-enabled enterprise customer communications,announced today that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's January 2017 Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software(*).

The latest CCM quadrant evaluated 15 vendors, including Smart Communications, on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

George Wright, CEO, commented, "We're very pleased that Gartner has recognized Smart Communications as a Leader in this year's Magic Quadrant. We continue on our commitment to lead and deliver on a global strategy for CCM and enterprise communication solutions built for the modern cloud-era. We believe our strategic partner alliances are reinforcing our strong position in the marketplace as we help businesses move beyond traditional enterprise communications using the most modern architecture and cloud capabilities for true multichannel communications."

*About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statement of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smart Communications™

Businesses around the world engage with their customers and each other every day. As communications and interactions with customers and partners become more complex, businesses now recognize that communications increasingly take place in an interactive and real-time context and are critical to success.

The Smart Communications suite of solutions helps businesses to move beyond traditional enterprise communications using the most modern architecture and cloud capabilities. Today, hundreds of brands globally from a diverse range of demanding industry segments including banking, insurance, government, retail, and telecoms are using Smart Communications to deliver a new generation of customer and business communications.

Smart Communications is headquartered in London and serves its customers from offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, please visit www.smartcommunications.com

