Digital Signature Market Growing at a CAGR of 32% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The digital signature market size is estimated to grow from USD 662.7 million in 2016 to USD 2657.0 million by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 32.0% from 2016 to 2021 driven increasing need for securing transactions and authenticating identity while cloud-based deployment mode is expected to have the largest market share.

Cloud-based deployment mode is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment mode provides digital signature solutions to end-users by reducing the operational cost of implementation. The cloud-based system involves network data exchange between the signer and signing-enabled cloud environment. Furthermore, the cloud enables companies to offer multi-channel signatures. It also helps reduce the use of paper, by busing digital signature resources.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2016, while Europe is the fastest-growing, in terms of CAGR. Factors such as the need for secure reliable transactions, authenticating the identity of users over digital network, and the new release of regulations for electronic signatures by the European Electronic Messaging Association are driving the adoption of digital signature solutions in Europe.

The various key digital signature vendors and service providers profiled in this report such as Adobe Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Gemalto, Inc. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Secured Signing Limited (New Zealand), Signix (Chattanooga, U.S.), Ascertia (Park Guildford, U.K.), Entrust Datacard Corp. (Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.), eSignLive (Montreal, Canada), RPost Technologies (Los Angeles, U.S.), Kofax Limited (Irvine, California, U.S.), DocuSign (San Francisco, California, U.S.) and IdenTrust, Inc. (California, U.S.).

Digital signature has enabled improved transactions, such as better security and authentication of user identity. The increasing demand for digital signature among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has further enhanced the demand for the market across many verticals.

