Basemark Presents World's First Comprehensive VR Benchmark

VRScore PC Enables Objective Performance And Latency Comparisons of VR headsets, PCs and Laptops

Basemark today proudly launched VRScore PC, the world's first VR benchmark with DirectX 12 support. VRScore PC measures PC and Head Mounted Display (HMD) rendering performance and latency in Virtual Reality (VR) applications. VRScore PC also supports DirectX 11, thereby enabling more wide ranging comparisons with PCs and HMDs that do not support DirectX 12.

With VRScore PC, users can evaluate how their computer performs with different HMDs with the help of a professionally designed VR application that utilizes real-world game engine and real-world game programming techniques. Furthermore, users can accurately measure the latency of the HMD by utilizing a patent pending VRTrek measurement device by Basemark. After the analysis, users can connect to Power Board, an online results service, to compare their own results against those of other systems.

"Evaluating how good a VR system is, can only be done by keeping tabs on the latency because people notice even the smallest of delays between what's displayed on the screen and what the brain expects. If there's a disconnect, most people report they get nauseated or worse." Said Jon Peddie, President and founder of Jon Peddie Research. "We are very excited to finally receive a robust tool for measuring latency in the form of Basemark's VRScore and VRTrek. This enables the industry to set standards and achieve ever better functioning VR systems."

In order to develop an objective benchmark, Basemark worked in close cooperation with key industry players, including AMD, Intel and NVIDIA. Furthermore, VRScore PC utilizes a real-world game engine, CRYENGINE by Crytek GmbH and features a high quality, game-like workload developed by Crytek called Codename: Skyharbor.

VRScore PC Corporate and Corporate Premium are available for immediate shipping. Basemark will later launch consumer versions of VRScore PC. For ordering and more information, please go to https://www.basemark.com/vrscore/

Basemark Oy is a privately held stock corporation registered and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Basemark develops industry-leading system performance and power consumption analysis tools that are used by leading semiconductor and OEM companies around the world such as AMD, Imagination Technologies, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Renesas and Samsung. Its world-renowned product portfolio includes VRScore, Basemark GPU Vulkan, Basemark ES, Basemark Web, Basemark OS and Basemark X. Basemark is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

For more information, please visit http://www.basemark.com

Basemark, VRTrek and VRScore are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be property of their respective owners.

Media Kit: http://www.basemark.com/for-media/

