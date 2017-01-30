Dow Jones May Take A Hit TodayDow Jones Industrial Average may come under some selling pressure today as the markets around the world reel under the executive order of Trump banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim majority countries.DJIA index closed down about 7 points at 20,093.78 Friday, with Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) losing more than 2%.S&P 500 lost about 2 points to close at 2,294.69 whereas Nasdaq composite ended in the green, gaining 5.61 points and closing at 5,660.78.Nasdaq gained on the back of good earnings reports last week but in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...