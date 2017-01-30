Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European E-Liquid Market: Focus on Type, Origin, Geography and Distribution Channel: Analysis Forecast 2016-2025" report to their offering.

Europe stands at the forefront of the legal scenario of the global e-cigarette market with a series of laws and regulations for e-cigarette and e-liquid manufacturing, sales, distribution, advertising, and marketing. The e-cigarette industry has been growing exponentially in Europe which is home to some of the largest markets in terms of revenue generation such as the U.K., Germany and France among others. However, a significant share of the European population is still unaware of the pros and cons of e-cigarettes and its components.

Since 2012, the market has undergone a transformation, due to a series of major acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships taking place among other market activities. European countries have established a reputation of following rigid policies and consequentially certain restrictions have already been implemented by the European Union-Tobacco Products Directive (EU-TPD), in regards to updating the laws, rules and regulations governing the e-cigarette industry.

Owing to the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework, the report at each step has considered the effect of laws (both implemented and anticipated) in terms of regulations and taxation in estimation and forecast of the market size. Moreover, the key consortiums and compliance influencing the e-cigarette and e-liquid market across the continent have also been included in the report.

Companies Mentioned:

Alchem International

Altria Group, Inc.

Atom Vapes

Bandz Srl

Beverly Hills Vapor

Blu Ecigs

British American Tobacco PLC (BAT)

Changing Dekang Biotechnology SRL

CiVAP

E-cig Hellas

E-cigarette Brands

Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Elgarette

Europe Based E-liquid Company

Ezsmoke

Fin Branding

Flavourtec

Fontem Ventures

Gamucci Electronic Cigarettes

Givismoke

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology, Scope, Coverage

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Europe Regulatory compliances guidelines

5 Europe E-Liquid Market Size Estimate Forecast

6 The European E-Liquid Market Penetration, by Distribution Channel

7 Company Profiles

