A.M. Best has released Best's Statement File Solvency II, an online database of the Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) filings being made public under the new European Solvency II regulations, which is expected to cover up to 3,500 European insurers and reinsurers.

Europe's Solvency II regulations via the SFCR filings provide, for the first time, a standardized reporting format offering greater insight into the European market and its insurers and reinsurers. Best's Statement File Solvency II is a new resource for European counterparty credit risk analysis, strategic planning, investment and merger and acquisition analysis. It is available online through the flexible BestLink interface, which offers data, reports, tools, company information and additional special features for enhanced research and analysis.

