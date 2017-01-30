Teramind Empowers Enterprises to Prevent Insider Threats - Launches Patent Pending Feature at CyberTech Israel

>> Teramind releases "intelligent session mining" to further assist in preventing and detecting insider threats

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teramind Inc., a provider for insider threat solutions, reveals a new intelligent session mining feature at CyberTech Israel to continue assisting organizations in providing the best analytics for automating the detection and prevention of insider threats. Their newest feature allows administrators of the software to turn an employee's entire screen into searchable text. The software indexes all text that appears on a user's screen, including text in images and remote desktop sessions. Organizations can use string or regex search parameters and create rules to alert or react automatically to text appearance in real-time. Teramind is the first company to offer this capability in its field of user behavior analytics and the feature is currently patent pending.

Isaac Kohen, CEO of Teramind states "Insider risks are becoming increasingly prevalent and organizations are still in the learning curve of understanding insider threat management. Every new feature we release is to make it easier for organizations to automate the detection and prevention of malicious activity and improve security."

Teramind offers a diverse set of features, such as a smart rules engine, risk behavior analysis and session activity indexing. Teramind is unique in its offering by giving organizations the option to proactively block malicious activity in real-time. Global enterprises currently utilizing Teramind include KPMG, BNP Paribas, Azteca, PWC, Bank of East Asia, and Chunghwa Telecom.

"We've been thrilled with Teramind's capabilities. The software worked perfectly for what we originally set out for it to do and now we've found various other use cases for their product. As the first deployers of their intelligent session mining feature, we've been able to streamline some of our forensic investigations," said David Smith, Head of Operations, Informatics Plus Solutions.

To see a live Teramind dashboard, please visit teramind.co/sim.

About Teramind

Teramind provides software that collects employees' PC user behavior in order to identify suspicious activity, detect possible threats, and ensure industry compliance. Their mission is to reduce security incidents by providing real-time access to user activities by offering alerts, warnings, blocks, redirects user lock-outs to keep organizations running as efficiently and securely as possible. For more information, visit www.teramind.co.