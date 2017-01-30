Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements Analysis 2010-2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016" report to their offering.

The Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016 report.



This report provides details of the latest option and evaluation agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation agreements from 2010 to 2016.



There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.

Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint.Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering company wishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.

An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered. Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do not wish to commit at the outset of the agreement.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of option and evaluation deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of option and evaluation agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,000 actual option and evaluation deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual option and evaluation contracts enter into by the leading fifty big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a option and evaluation agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2016, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Introduction



2 Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking



3 Overview of option and evaluation deal structure



4 Leading option and evaluation deals



5 Top 50 most active option and evaluation dealmakers



6 Option and evaluation contracts directory



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2sx7v6/global_option_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716