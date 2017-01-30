Research and Markets - Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Grow 19.30%, 2016-2020 with Omega Solar, Philips Lighting, Solar Street Lights USA & Su-Kam Power Systems Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Solar Street Lighting Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global solar street lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 19.30% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Solar Street Lighting Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Emergence of smart cities will gain traction in this market. A smart city integrates multiple communication and information technology solutions to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life. To attain this goal, governments invest in technologies for climate action plans, open data platforms, water management, smart street lighting, smart grids, smart parking, and urban mobility.
According to the report, the developments in the global solar street lighting market has encouraged partnerships between the local governments, international organizations, and regional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across countries. Such collaborations have significantly contributed to the growth of the market in the recent past, and is expected to drive its growth in the coming years.
Further, the report states that many countries have passed stringent legislations for the use of energy-efficient technologies. The specifications and standards for LED lighting vary across different countries. As there is no single international standard for LED lighting, it acts as a hurdle for vendors as they need to qualify the standards in countries where they intend to do business. This prevents vendors from entering foreign markets. There is also a lack of industry-wide dimming standards for LED lighting. This can adversely affect the adoption rate of LED lighting products.
Key vendors
- Omega Solar
- Philips Lighting
- Solar Street Lights USA
- Su-Kam Power Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Bridgelux
- Covimed Solar
- Dragons Breath Solar
- Elecssol
- Fosera
- KCP Solar
- Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T
- Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)
- SOKOYO
- Solektra
- Sunna Design
- Tata Power Solar Systems
- Urja Global
- VERYSOL
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdczp3/global_solar
