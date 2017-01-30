Global Diagnostics Partnering Deals and Analysis 2010-2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.
The Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Diagnostics partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
Global Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Diagnostics deal trends since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010
- Insight into terms included in a Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Scope
- Comprehensive directory of diagnostic deals since 2010
- Diagnostic contract documents
- Diagnostic agreement terms
- Diagnostic agreement structure
- Top diagnostic deals by value
- Most active diagnostic dealmakers
This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Companion Diagnostics
- Imaging
- CT
- Endoscope
- Molecular and nuclear
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- PET
- SPECT
- Angiography
- Fluroscopy
- Mammography
- In vitro diagnostics
- Molecular diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Theranostics
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Introduction
2 Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking
3 Leading Diagnostics deals
4 Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
5 Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
6 Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type
7 Partnering resource center
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7qz7l/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716