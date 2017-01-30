COPD Asia-Pacific Market - Valued at $7.3 Billion in 2022 - Gradual Transition from ICS Therapies Toward Targeted and Triple Combination Drug Treatments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "COPD Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 - Growth Driven by Rising Prevalence, Growing Awareness and Expected Launch of Novel Therapies" report to their offering.

The COPD Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $7.3 billion in 2022, growing from $3.7 billion in 2015 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Globally, the COPD burden is projected to increase in the coming decades because of continued exposure to COPD risk factors, and the increasing number of smokers. Increased smoking will result in a greater number of people living with the condition, thereby acting as a driver for revenue growth. The share of mortality attributed to COPD is expected to increase in the coming decades, when compared with other chronic diseases such as heart disease and stroke.

The marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including bronchodilator combinations, bronchodilator and ICS combinations, bronchodilator monotherapies and PDE-4 inhibitors. However, the market is undergoing a gradual transition, away from bronchodilator and ICS therapies and towards targeted and triple combination drug treatments. The market is set to be driven by recently launched products, and the approval of novel drugs that will supplement current market leaders and offer greater therapeutic options.

