Global Control Valves Market 2016-2020 - By Product Type & End User - Key Vendors are Curtiss-Wright, Emerson Electric, Flowserve & Weir Group - Research and Markets

The global control valves market to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Control Valves Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Many industrial valve vendors are developing next-generation valves with additional capabilities to increase their foothold in the competitive market. These recent products have threaded bonnets, a floating polytetrafluoroethylene diaphragm, and a zero minimum operating differential design that provide substantial benefits over the conventional valves. The new valves are gaining popularity as they can deliver 60% higher flow rates and longer operational life, and have a wide temperature range and pressure handling ability that can improve the efficiency of industrial production processes.

According to the report, there is increased demand for high quality and uncontaminated water for domestic consumption purposes. Though advanced economies have a well-developed infrastructure for water production, they lack effective supply facilities, resulting in impurities polluting the water during conveyance. This has led to several European countries shifting their focus toward improving municipal water treatment infrastructure. These countries have already employed technologically advanced industrial water treatment infrastructure. For example, both Germany and the UK are investing heavily in developing municipal water treatment infrastructure by 2020.

Key vendors

Curtiss-Wright

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Weir Group

Other prominent vendors

Alfa Laval

GE

IMI

KSB

L&T Valves

Neway Valve (Suzhou)

Valvitalia Group

Velan

Watts Water Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Global control valves market by product type

Part 07: Global control valves market by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

