LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVOP) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered the new year with a resolution to fortify investor confidence and strengthen shareholder value. With the cancellation of 50 Million shares, 51 Million shares remain in the outstanding, with a float comprised of 8.4 million free trading shares.

The 50 Million shares will be submitted for return to treasury via the Company's Transfer Agent. "The decision to retire stock was made upon careful consideration and extended negotiations with a key shareholder entirely invested in our effort to maximize visibility and strengthen shareholder value for all. As legalization transforms our market, we have discovered niche venues primed for success based on significant newly evolving demands, and we are resolved to create an environment poised to thrive congruently, on a corporate level and in the public market alike," stated Bryen Beglinger, Chief Executive Officer of AV1 Group, Inc.

It was recently announced, as the Company continues to develop existing divisions, focus has been extended to the development of a new division created to act as a conduit between dispensaries, laboratories, and industry affiliates in anticipation of the heightened demand due to recent Section 6 Initiatives pertaining to Marijuana Regulation and Safety in California.

Pivoting to serve a horizontally expanding market, the Company has embarked on the design of an instrumental website that will be structured as a robust user friendly referral source to local and industry wide dispensaries providing valuable information such as resource locations and reviews from current users, thereby bringing transparency to the current labs and affiliates in the market.

Creating a huge sudden demand for labs territory wide, Section 6 Initiatives pertaining to Marijuana Regulation and Safety in California, state: "Except as otherwise provided by law, no marijuana or marijuana products may be sold pursuant to a license provided for under this division unless a representative sample of such marijuana or marijuana product has been tested by a certified testing service to determine: ..." followed by an exhaustive numerated list of criteria necessary for the authorized sales of any given product.

AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets. For more information, visit: http://www.av1group.com/

