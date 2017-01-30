Global Markets Launches Its Intelligence Platform; Umbrella

KUWAIT CITY, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Markets, a leading market research company set in Kuwait, has launched Umbrella, a user-friendly business intelligence platform with comprehensive data about businesses in the region.

The subscription-based service boasts a user-friendly platform, designed to focus on quantifying business locations and connecting their operational and performance characteristics. Umbrella is developed around 4 main elements; people, companies, brands, and locations. Each element includes geographical locations of outlets, contact information (social media, email, and phone numbers), subsidiaries, business affiliates, estimated sales. The service can be accessed on https://umbrella.global/ . Subscribers can find information to connect with business owners through the "People" page. The page includes contact information about business owners along with any news update about their direct involvement in the business world.

Subscribers can also find the legal structure, business subsidiaries and affiliates in the region, contact information, business owners, and company news are listed in the companies page. Additionally, the service offers information about brand operating, from brand introduction in the region with its store openings and closings, operating companies, and map view of its locations. Subscribers can compare estimated sales, features, and facilities of two locations from the brands page.

Additionally, subscribers can find information about the location opening date, staff count and their nationalities, working hours, store facilities and features such as front of house areas and furniture, sales estimates, and news.

Global Markets has set striding steps in transforming the business data and information grounds in the GCC for four years and has recently launched a business intelligence game changer. Businesses have long been lacking the credible information and data sources in the industries they compete in the region. The research methodology undertaken by Global Markets has proven reliable and trustworthy by many conglomerates. Conducting intensive primary research with 100% sample coverage is key in reducing the margin of error and developing more micro level understanding of market dynamics.

Global Markets invested heavily in developing the platform to connect data together and enable subscribers to generate coherent information sets to help them in their daily business decisions. The ultimate goal of the platform is to enhance the business decision practices in the GCC.

About Global Markets

Global Markets is a market research and a business intelligence company that was established in 2010 in Kuwait. The company estimates market sizes and shares by conducting on-site primary and secondary research. The detailed and micro study of businesses and brands is the key differentiator factor for Global Markets' businesses model. The company's strength in linking information from business owners to their operating branches is valuable to better understand market conditions.

Contact: Ali Boshehry, info@globalmarkets.com.kw