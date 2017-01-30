NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) agreed to use Amstercan to package the most premium line of cannabis for one of Southern California's leading exotic flower and vape pen producers, Hemperor's Club.

Advantis has already begun full-scale production for Hemperor's Club, who is a member/provider for several Southern California dispensaries. "This is an excellent opportunity to spread the name and idea of Amstercan to become a more recognized brand name in the industry," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, said. "Hemperor's Club has done a great job of doing this themselves, so this is a mutually beneficial relationship. Hemperor's club will elevate the image of their most premium brands, and that will lead to another consistent revenue stream for Amstercans." Hemperor's Club services thousands of Southern California member/patients with the supply of their most exotic strains of cannabis and vape pens.

"We continue to make progress with consistent revenue streams to support our consistent growth," Swartz said. "Teaming up with Hemperor's Club... a well-known name in the industry... they will be having a well-known personality representing their products to get even more exposure; this will further expand our reach in the marketplace." Swartz has alluded to a well-known personality in previous statements, but declined to expand on the identity of the said personality. "Very soon," Swartz replied when asked about when he would reveal the identity. "Very soon." Swartz concluded by saying that he was proud of the consistent revenue streams the company is establishing, and he will continue to find ways to synergize. "With new clients comes several new opportunities in many cases. It's great. We are being very careful not to expand too fast, and at the same time we are finding ways to establish the revenue streams necessary to sustain responsible growth." Advantis currently has established revenue streams for Amstercan, rosin press products, and additionally markets Hemperor's Club vape pens and tinctures.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, nugsmasher.com, and amstercan.com.

