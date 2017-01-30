VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET)(CSE: GET.CN)(FKT: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) is pleased to announce that as of market open on January 30, 2017, its common shares began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "GLNNF".

The OTCQB Marketplace is for developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. Trading on the OTCQB increases investor confidence by having greater information available through the OTC Disclosure & News Service and transparent prices for investors through full depth of book with Real Time Level 2 quotes. Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and market information for Glance Technologies on www.otcmarkets.com.

Glance's shares will continue to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol GET.

"Admission to the OTCQB market is part of a long-term strategy to introduce Glance to a broader international audience, and is well timed as we prepare to launch the Glance Pay app in the United States," says Desmond Griffin, Glance's CEO. "We feel that having Glance's shares trade on the OTCQB will serve to increase our visibility to American investors and provide them with an accessible trading platform."

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device. Glance Pay revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay is live and accepted in over 50 restaurants in the Greater Vancouver region. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance is building a valuable network of restaurants and consumers, to which it plans to expand its service offering over time. For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech.

