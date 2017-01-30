MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to announce positive results from commercial trials in irrigated beans using its microbial biofertilizer and biostimulant, Soil Activator™. Earth Alive's Soil Activator™ is an organic microbial biofertilizer that increases crop production by improving the supply and availability of crop nutrients.

These most recent results come from a trial installed at Bramin Farm, located in Eastern Province, Rwanda. The farm is a joint venture between Bralirwa, the Heineken Group brewery, and Minimex, and it represents one of the first modern large scale farming enterprises and one the few irrigated farm in Rwanda.(1)

Yellow beans were planted on July 18, 2016. Soil Activator™ had been blended with synthetic fertilizer and applied at planting. During the growing season the fertilizer-Soil Activator™ blend generated multiple beneficial effects compared to fertilizer alone: germination was improved, plants were visually larger and greener, and they produced more flowers. The beans were harvested in October 2016, and yields in the fertilizer-Soil Activator™ plots averaged 25% higher than the fertilizer only treatment.

"We are very pleased with the ongoing Soil Activator™ operations in Rwanda," stated Michael K. Warren, Earth Alive's V.P. of Agriculture. "We have been selling Soil Activator™ as a stand-alone biofertilizer for conventional and organic farms in a number of countries over the last 3 years with great returns. The use of Soil Activator™ by various synthetic fertilizer companies demonstrates the benefits of microbials for all types of agriculture. Bramin Farm has seen Soil Activator™ increase their maize yields significantly over the use of synthetics alone, and they have seen it again now in their beans."

Earth Alive has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with IM-EX Global Trading for sales of Soil Activator™ in East Africa (see related press release dated June 28, 2016). The agreement covers 11 countries representing over 35 million hectares of agricultural land, including significant markets such as Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and Malawi.

Felicien Mutalikanwa, President of IM-EX Global Trading and founder of Bramin Farm, stated: "Crop yields in the eastern and southern regions of Africa often fall below their potential due to poor soils and lack of crop inputs. One of our central mandates is to increase the supply of locally grown crops. The commercial trials on the Bramin Farm have shown that a small investment in Soil Activator™ can improve the productivity and profitability of African farms. Having seen the results, I am looking forward to bringing this new tool to growers in Rwanda and the wider region."

Mr. Warren, concluded: "We are proud to contribute to Bramin's vision of increased quality and availability of crops in Rwanda. Agriculture is one of the region's primary economic drivers, and the multiple benefits provided by Soil Activator™ make it an excellent tool for achieving our common goal of better productivity on African farms."

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and 2) dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

