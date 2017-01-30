Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2017) - Icon Exploration Inc. (NEX: IEX.H) ("Icon" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update and overview of the Company's goals and growth plans for 2017.

Icon's Board and Management continues to rigorously investigate various opportunities in several industries and has decided to focus on the mining sector to take advantage of low cost acquisition opportunities. Both metal prices and investor interest in mining has fluctuated significantly during 2016. Despite the market fluctuations, Icon expects that several new projects will emerge as potential acquisition candidates. Over the next quarter Management expects to shortlist its proposed top mining acquisition opportunities for Icon and establish what it believes will be the optimal structure to complete such acquisitions (whether by option agreement, asset acquisition, joint venture or share purchase of any entity which holds the mining assets). Along with the mining acquisitions the Company will prudently explore funding partners to secure the assets and will draw on geological talent to complement the acquisitions and the Company.

Rob Fia CEO & Director: "We are excited to position Icon to capitalize on what looks to be a bull market in precious and base metals and hope to acquire an extensive mining property portfolio diversified across various commodities while actively funding the Company. We would like to thank our partners and shareholders for their patience and support and look forward to the potential to make a transformative mining acquisition during 2017."

The Company will provide shareholders with updates on these opportunities when material information becomes available.

Icon Exploration Inc.



Rob Fia, CEO & Director

For further information:

Email: rfia@kingsdalecapital.com

Tel: 416-867-2353

Fax: 416-867-4566



