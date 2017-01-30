Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The World Markets for Transformers 2016 2021 2026" report to their offering.

This 2016 edition marks the start of a new approach to the market. Previously this report has been updated and re-published with a major update every 3 years. Given the increased market dynamics this frequency has been too slow for most of the clients.

The author has responded to this feedback by publishing this report on an annual basis. This will enable them to provide more frequent and up-to-date statistics and they will be able to report on changes in a more timely manner.

Each new edition will be released in December every year which will allow the author to collate a complete set of statistics for the previous year but will also allow accurate estimates for the current year and furthermore will be available for clients planning cycles during the last quarter of 2016 and the first half of 2017.

The data will additionally enhance the content of the report to include an executive summary which will summarize market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for the future estimates and forecasts will also be provided. There will also be a narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues which relates specifically to that region.

Scope of the Report

Equipment Type:

Generator Transformers

Transmission Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Pole top Transformers

Type of Transformer:

Oil Filled

Cast Resin Dry Types

Synthetic Fluid Filled

By Size:

5kVA 50kVA

50kVA 500kVA

500kVA 5MVA

5MVA 50MV

50MVA 150MVA

Over 150MVA

By Customer Type:

Utility Companies

Construction Industry

Rail Transport

A Mining, Marine Offshore

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. The World Market

4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers

5. Regional Markets

6. Production

7. Trade Analysis

8. Trade In Transformer Parts

9. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Aichi

BHEL

CG Group

Daihen

Eaton Cooper

GE

Hitachi

Howard

Hyosung

Hyundai

JHSP

Meidensha

Mitsubishi

Nissin

SPX Waukesha

Schneider

Siemens

TBEA

TWBB Baoding

Takaoka

Toshiba

WEG

XD Group

ZTR

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6txbpc/the_world_markets.

