Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The World Markets for Transformers 2016 2021 2026" report to their offering.
This 2016 edition marks the start of a new approach to the market. Previously this report has been updated and re-published with a major update every 3 years. Given the increased market dynamics this frequency has been too slow for most of the clients.
The author has responded to this feedback by publishing this report on an annual basis. This will enable them to provide more frequent and up-to-date statistics and they will be able to report on changes in a more timely manner.
Each new edition will be released in December every year which will allow the author to collate a complete set of statistics for the previous year but will also allow accurate estimates for the current year and furthermore will be available for clients planning cycles during the last quarter of 2016 and the first half of 2017.
The data will additionally enhance the content of the report to include an executive summary which will summarize market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for the future estimates and forecasts will also be provided. There will also be a narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues which relates specifically to that region.
Scope of the Report
Equipment Type:
Generator Transformers
Transmission Transformers
Distribution Transformers
Pole top Transformers
Type of Transformer:
Oil Filled
Cast Resin Dry Types
Synthetic Fluid Filled
By Size:
5kVA 50kVA
50kVA 500kVA
500kVA 5MVA
5MVA 50MV
50MVA 150MVA
Over 150MVA
By Customer Type:
Utility Companies
Construction Industry
Rail Transport
A Mining, Marine Offshore
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. The World Market
4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers
5. Regional Markets
6. Production
7. Trade Analysis
8. Trade In Transformer Parts
9. Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Aichi
- BHEL
- CG Group
- Daihen
- Eaton Cooper
- GE
- Hitachi
- Howard
- Hyosung
- Hyundai
- JHSP
- Meidensha
- Mitsubishi
- Nissin
- SPX Waukesha
- Schneider
- Siemens
- TBEA
- TWBB Baoding
- Takaoka
- Toshiba
- WEG
- XD Group
- ZTR
