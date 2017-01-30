New, dedicated facility to serve Axalta's customers from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, officially opened its new, ultra-modern Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic earlier this month. The move underscores Axalta's strong commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products and services to its customers in the global refinishing industry.

The next-generation Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic opened in January 2017 (Photo: Axalta)

The facility, which is located in Sisjön, 20 minutes south of Gothenburg, Sweden, houses not only the latest generation training center for Axalta's three global refinish brands Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox but also the new offices for the Nordic refinish management organization and the Swedish refinish sales organization.

"The Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic is well-placed to benefit from Axalta's 150 years of experience and expertise," said Gilles Navez, Marketing Strategy Director for Axalta in Europe, Middle East and Africa. "It is designed to be a welcoming facility where refinishers from Nordic countries can enhance their skills using the latest products and equipment in a modern environment. Everything has been developed to ensure that the refinishers who train here not only receive the best possible course experience and return to their body shops with self-confidence and skills, but also learn how to work as efficiently as possible."

The Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic has been specially designed for maximum energy savings and to meet future environmental requirements. Participants visiting the Academy for training courses will discover three training rooms for effective learning and team building, two cutting edge spray booths, and three mixing rooms, one for each of the three refinish brands. The Academy also boasts a comfortable lounge area, decorated with true Scandinavian flair, where course delegates can relax or talk with colleagues.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

