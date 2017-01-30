

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - More than a million people have signed a petition to the British Government to prevent US President Donald Trump's state visit to that country.



During her US trip earlier this month, British Prime Minister Theresa May had extended an invitation by Queen Elizabeth to Trump to visit Britain, which is scheduled to take place later this year.



A State visit requires an invitation from the Queen, who personally receives the guest and treats him to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.



Citing security concerns, Trump Friday suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, which are predominantly Muslim countries.



On Saturday, a public petition against according a state guest honor to Trump was launched on the British government's website.



It gathered momentum very fast, and has received 1,273,918 signatures endorsing it.



If a petition gets more than 100,000 signatures, the Parliament will consider it for a debate, and the Government responds to it.



'Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,' says the petition, which is the second-most popular in history.



'Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales,' it added.



Monday, the Downing Street said an invitation had been 'issued and accepted' and made its position clear that it had not changed on the US president's trip.



