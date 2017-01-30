Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products Market Worth 320.53 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products MarketHV (Switchgear, HV Cables, Power Transformer, Gas Insulated Switchgear), MV (Ring Main Unit, Recloser, MV Cables, Voltage Regulator, Surge Protection Devices, Disconnect Switch) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 214.99 Billion in 2016 to USD 320.53 Billion by 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse75 market data Tables and62 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Top 10 High & Medium Voltage Products Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-high-medium-voltage-product-market-15427545.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Factors such as modernization of existing power grids, increased investments in renewable energy, adoption of smart grid technology and growth of offshore wind farms are driving the market globally.

Medium voltage cables & accessories market is the largest segment in the medium voltage products category

In terms of market, by type, of medium voltage product, the medium voltage cables and accessories market held the largest market size in 2015. Factors such as government initiatives and policies to expand or upgrade the T & D system, especially in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil, and increasing usage of renewable sources such as wind and solar energy for power generation is positively influencing the market growth of medium voltage cables and accessories.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=15427545

Switchgear market is the largest segment in the high voltage products category

In terms of market, by type, of high voltage product, the switchgear market held the largest market size in 2015. Factors such as power plant modernization and refurbishment, continued construction and economic development activities (industrial and commercial) across the globe, coupled with rising population, resulting in the increasing demand for electricity and subsequent investments in new transmission and distribution infrastructure, would necessitate growth in the market for switchgears.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=15427545

Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for the top 10 high voltage and medium voltage products

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for most of the products in high and medium voltage products market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market growth of top 10 high voltage and medium voltage products can be attributed to factors such as increasing grid investments, especially in developing economies such as China, India, and other South East Asian countries, that focus on rural electrification, transmission and distribution network expansion, large scale industrialization, growing urban population, among others. Factors such as adoption of smart grid and substation automation projects also aids in the market growth.

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of companies, namely, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), General Cable Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nexans S.A. (France), NKT Cables (Germany), Prysmian S.p.A (Italy), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

High Voltage Cables Market by Type of Use (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), Overhead Products (Conductors, Fittings & Fixtures), Underground & Submarine Products (XLPE Cables, MI Cables, Cable Joints & Terminations), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-voltage-cable-accessories-market-95892251.html

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market by Type (High & Medium), Sub-Type (Primary & Secondary), End-User (Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing & Processing, Infrastructure & Transportation and Power Generation) & Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-insulated-switchgear-market-234770702.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets