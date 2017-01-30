Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Petrochemicals Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Petrochemicals Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $975.5 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for propylene products, encouraging regulatory policies in emerging regions, increasing utilization of coal and shale gas as a major feedstock for petrochemicals production and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product the market is segmented into propylene, butadiene, toluene, styrene, Xylene, benzene, methanol, ethylene and vinyls.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:

E.I. du Pont de Nemours Company (DuPont)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Inc.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

China Petroleum Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

British Petroleum Plc

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

INEOS Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Petrochemicals Market, By Product

5 Petrochemicals Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

7 Leading Companies

