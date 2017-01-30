MPLX LP: MPLX names Peter Gilgen vice president and treasurer

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2017 - Peter Gilgen, assistant treasurer of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), has been appointed vice president and treasurer of MPLX GP LLC, the general partner of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), effective Feb. 1. He will continue to be located in Findlay, Ohio, and will continue to report to Tom Kaczynski, vice president of Finance and treasurer of MPC with dual reporting responsibility to Pamela K.M. Beall, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MPLX GP LLC.

"Peter brings a wealth of treasury and industry experience to the role and will provide seasoned leadership and expertise as we execute our recently announced accelerated growth plan," said Donald C. Templin, President of MPLX GP LLC.

Gilgen began his career with MPC in 1981 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Finance, Business Development and Treasury. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in management from Marietta College and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Gilgen replaces Josh Hallenbeck, who has accepted a position with a Denver-based firm.

"We wish Josh well in his new role and thank him for his contributions to the past success of MarkWest and integration of MarkWest into MPLX," said Templin.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; an inland marine business; a butane storage cavern located in West Virginia with approximately one million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5.0 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.

