Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION TO PRESENT AT THE CONSUMER ANALYST GROUP OF NEW YORK (CAGNY) CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 30, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ingredion's presentation will be delivered by Ilene Gordon, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Jack Fortnum, executive vice president and chief financial officer, James Zallie, executive vice president, global specialties and president, Americas, and Jorgen Kokke, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and EMEA. A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. CST) and will be available on the Company's website, www.ingredion.com (http://www.ingredion.com/), in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations". Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

