Macquarie launches new digital platform for equities research and services

New access-based offering provides flexible solution responding to industry and regulatory shifts and increased buy-side cost constraints

Platform delivers the proprietary content of a top-ten global research offering with a customizable approach focused on specialist asset managers and investors

Macquarie Group has enhanced its global research offering with the launch of Macquarie Dimension an innovative new platform that allows clients to selectively access Macquarie analysis and services. Macquarie Dimension is designed to cater for clients who don't require full-scale institutional equities research services, but want the option to access research, events and advisory on an ad hoc or incremental basis.

Access to Macquarie research was previously only available on an enterprise license basis providing unlimited access to all content and services. Macquarie Dimension is an alternative to the traditional consumption model for sell-side research and resources and aims to meet changing client needs driven by cost, competition and regulatory changes.

Peter Bentley, Global Head of Macquarie Dimension, explains: "Macquarie Dimension is a complementary service to our existing full scale research offering, which continues to be a vital model for many large institutional investors. We recognised that client needs were changing and we can now put clients in control of their costs and consumption. The platform completes Macquarie's research offering providing a flexible solution to meet all of our clients' varying requirements."

Macquarie Dimension is a digital platform that enables qualified clients to pay an agreed subscription; with the option to purchase additional services, including direct access to Macquarie's analysts, third party content and specific client conferences for an additional fee, as and when required.

Nicholas Chambers, Head of Macquarie Dimension Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: "Macquarie Dimension can quickly and easily understand user preferences, helping them focus and drill down into the detail that is most relevant to them. The platform not only enables us to service new markets that a traditional equities research model didn't work for, but further enhances the way in which we can meet the needs of existing and future clients."

Macquarie Dimension aims to help clients with their investment processes, while also giving them the ability to track and report their Macquarie research usage, to easily manage audit processes and help position themselves for the forthcoming MiFID II regulatory requirements in Europe.

Macquarie's equities research team cover a range of leading blue-chip stocks globally, with recent consumer and retail hires adding to the group's already strong coverage across sectors such as oil and gas, metals and mining, financial institutions (FIG) and telecommunications, media, entertainment and technology (TMET).

Further information available at: www.macquariedimension.com.

