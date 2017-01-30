sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,26 Euro		-1,055
-1,75 %
WKN: A0M6VH ISIN: AU000000MQG1 Ticker-Symbol: 4M4 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,97
60,24
16:18
58,97
59,87
08:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED59,26-1,75 %