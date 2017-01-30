Research and Markets - Global HVAC Insulation Market Growth at CAGR of 7.7%, 2016-2020 with Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL & Saint-Gobain ISOVER Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global HVAC insulation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2016-2020.



Global HVAC Insulation Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is increased green construction spending. Worldwide, the construction industry is pursuing various energy-efficient methods and is actively investing in energy efficiency solutions to counter rising energy costs without compromising on the quality of services provided. The commercial sector is increasingly adopting green systems in buildings, which promote a healthy and productive environment, increase efficiency, and reduce the impact on the surroundings. As a result, these systems earn LEED certification or Energy Star designation. The financial benefits gained from energy efficiency and low energy costs in green buildings have led to continuous investment in technologies that result in energy savings.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is capital-intensive market. The global HVAC market is capital-intensive, which is restricting the greater deployment of HVAC systems, thus negatively impacting the HVAC insulation market. HVAC market vendors face difficulty in investing heavily in R&D activities and marketing campaigns. Many end-users also struggle to purchase HVAC equipment as it requires high initial investment. In developing countries, especially, the high cost hinders many residential users from buying residential HVAC equipment such as household furnaces, ACs, and others.

Key vendors



Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL

Saint-Gobain ISOVER



Other prominent vendors



Armacell

CSR Building Products

K-Flex USA

Kingspan

Huntsman



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by material type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



