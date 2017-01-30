Research and Markets - Global HVAC Insulation Market Growth at CAGR of 7.7%, 2016-2020 with Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL & Saint-Gobain ISOVER Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global HVAC Insulation Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global HVAC insulation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2016-2020.
Global HVAC Insulation Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One of latest trends in the market is increased green construction spending. Worldwide, the construction industry is pursuing various energy-efficient methods and is actively investing in energy efficiency solutions to counter rising energy costs without compromising on the quality of services provided. The commercial sector is increasingly adopting green systems in buildings, which promote a healthy and productive environment, increase efficiency, and reduce the impact on the surroundings. As a result, these systems earn LEED certification or Energy Star designation. The financial benefits gained from energy efficiency and low energy costs in green buildings have led to continuous investment in technologies that result in energy savings.
Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is capital-intensive market. The global HVAC market is capital-intensive, which is restricting the greater deployment of HVAC systems, thus negatively impacting the HVAC insulation market. HVAC market vendors face difficulty in investing heavily in R&D activities and marketing campaigns. Many end-users also struggle to purchase HVAC equipment as it requires high initial investment. In developing countries, especially, the high cost hinders many residential users from buying residential HVAC equipment such as household furnaces, ACs, and others.
Key vendors
- Johns Manville
- Knauf Insulation
- Owens Corning
- ROCKWOOL
- Saint-Gobain ISOVER
Other prominent vendors
- Armacell
- CSR Building Products
- K-Flex USA
- Kingspan
- Huntsman
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by material type
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzp72m/global_hvac
