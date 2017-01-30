Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market Set to Hit $45 Billion by 2022: High Degree of Failure & Uncertainty within the R&D of Neurodegenerative Disorder Drugs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market to 2022" report to their offering.

Global revenues for the neurodegenerative disorders market are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.42%, from $27.2 billion in 2015 to $45 billion in 2022.

Immunomodulators are the most effective and most common therapies used in neurodegenerative disorders. This class of compounds has been the most commercially successful in the past decade, particularly in the multiple sclerosis market, with many clinical trials underway for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The market for neurodegenerative disorders is largely accounted for by premium products, with generic products holding only a relatively small share. However, some generic products have been able to secure sizable market shares after the patent expiries of leading drugs. Glatopa (a generic version of Copaxone) recently entered the market and is expected to reach sales of $233m within the forecast period.

Although there is a high degree of failure and uncertainty within the R&D of neurodegenerative disorder drugs, the number of drugs in the pipeline is very high, at 1,494. The majority of pipeline products are novel active pharmaceutical ingredients, with only a small proportion of products being either generics or re-positioned from other indications. This shows progression in terms of the variety of molecules being developed as therapeutic agents within the neurodegenerative disorders pipeline. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period, which is attributed to the approval of new drugs, as well as the increasing aging population.



Companies Mentioned:



AbbVie

Acadia

Biogen

Celgene

Eli Lilly

Lundbeck

Novartis

Roche

Sanofi

Teva



Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction



3 Key Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment



5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2022

6 Company Analysis and Positioning

7 Strategic Consolidations



8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ml93bj/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716