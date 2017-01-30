Global Advance Energy Storage and Fuel Cell Market - Expected to Grow from 42GWH to 92GWH by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing concerns towards climate change and impending need for the low carbon transformation of the global economy has led to the increase in overall demand of advance energy storage systems. The increasing deployment of renewable energy projects in all the major geographical regions along with the increasing adoption of electric and plugin hybrid electric vehicles has led to revolutionize the energy storage market.

The report includes the cross mapping of each technology with application and geography and a chapter on industry attractiveness and future trends and developments of the market. The market numbers play an important role in the industry, following which a proper market sizing & estimation has been done for this industry. Moreover, the report also includes a detailed section on the fuel cell technology along with the market numbers and analysis.

Significant changes in the advance energy storage industry has led the author to include a detailed chapter on the market dynamics, including the key driving and restraining forces, along with viable opportunities for the advance energy storage market through the forecast period. Moreover, having identified the potential for further development in the form of product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships among others, the report also includes a detailed segment on the competitive landscape.

High growth opportunities in emerging economies such as APAC and Latin America and Middle East and Africa have led to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plugin hybrid electric vehicles as well as increasing emphasis on grid storage are propelling the overall market growth forward. The author has estimated the market to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

AES Corporation

AMBRI

Altergy

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Fluidic Energy

Fuel Cell Energy

GS Yuasa

General Electric Company

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(10+ Others)

1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Advance Energy Storage Market by Type



5 Global Advance Energy Storage Market, by Geography



6 Global Advance Energy Storage Market, by Application



7 Company profiles



