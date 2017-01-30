European E-Liquid Market - Poised to Grow at a Double Digit CAGR - European Population is Still Unaware of the Pros & Cons of E-cigarettes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European E-Liquid Market: Focus on Type, Origin, Geography and Distribution Channel: - Analysis & Forecast 2016-2025" report to their offering.

Europe stands at the forefront of the legal scenario of the global e-cigarette market with a series of laws and regulations for e-cigarette and e-liquid manufacturing, sales, distribution, advertising, and marketing. The e-cigarette industry has been growing exponentially in Europe which is home to some of the largest markets in terms of revenue generation such as the U.K., Germany and France among others. However, a significant share of the European population is still unaware of the pros and cons of e-cigarettes and its components.

Since 2012, the market has undergone a transformation, due to a series of major acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships taking place among other market activities. European countries have established a reputation of following rigid policies and consequentially certain restrictions have already been implemented by the European Union-Tobacco Products Directive (EU-TPD), in regards to updating the laws, rules and regulations governing the e-cigarette industry.

Key Questions Answered:

How will the key market players leverage on key developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launch among others?

How will the intensity of competitive rivalry evolve through the forecast period?

Which factors will be driving the market through the forecast period?

What factors are currently challenging the Europe e-cigarette and e-liquid market and how can they be addressed through the forecast period?

e-cigarette and e-liquid market and how can they be addressed through the forecast period? Which consortiums are active in the Europe e-liquid market?

e-liquid market? How are the regulatory bodies such as the MHRA, EU-TPD and WHO among others participating in the industry?

Which compliances and certifications are necessary to make a product acceptable among the users?

What are the prevalent e-liquid types and what is the market size for each of them?

Who are the key players in the E-liquid e-cigarette market?

Companies Mentioned:

Alchem International

Altria Group, Inc.

Atom Vapes

Bandz Srl

Beverly Hills Vapor

Blu Ecigs

British American Tobacco PLC (BAT)

Changing Dekang Biotechnology SRL

CiVAP

E-cig Hellas

E-cigarette Brands

Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Elgarette

Europe Based E-liquid Company

Ezsmoke

Fin Branding

Flavourtec

Fontem Ventures

Gamucci Electronic Cigarettes

Givismoke

(20+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology, Scope, & Coverage

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Europe Regulatory compliances & guidelines

5 Europe E-Liquid Market Size Estimate & Forecast

6 The European E-Liquid Market Penetration, by Distribution Channel

7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7cghpb/european_eliquid

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716