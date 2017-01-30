ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - AndCo Consulting, an independent institutional investment consulting firm, formerly known as The Bogdahn Group, with approximately $72 billion in assets under advisement and offices around the country, announces today the appointment of a new chief compliance officer -- industry veteran Matthew DeConcini, Esq.

In his new role at AndCo, DeConcini will be responsible for managing all compliance initiatives to ensure that AndCo and its employees are complying with relevant regulatory requirements and internal policies and procedures. He will also be responsible for ensuring that the firm remains compliant with all SEC, DOL and state promulgated regulations and industry best practices, and will help build and maintain the firm's focus on compliance. DeConcini will be replacing Richard Spurgeon, CFA who was the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Spurgeon will be working closely with DeConcini going forward as a compliance analyst as AndCo continues to build out its compliance program to meet rapidly evolving client needs in a dynamic investment consulting world.

A graduate of Georgetown University Law School with over 20 years of legal and compliance experience, DeConcini's past roles include assistant general counsel at the International Union of Operating Engineers, fund counsel at the Bakery and Confectionary Union Pension Fund, and chief compliance officer and general counsel at Marco Consulting Group, Inc.

"We selected the name 'AndCo' during our recent company rebrand because of what it represents -- that our clients come first, even in our name. We are OUR CLIENTS &Co," said Mike Welker, CEO of AndCo. "For this reason, we wanted to make our first official hire as AndCo a position that is 100 percent dedicated to enhancing our independence, transparency, objectivity and overall compliance within our firm. We believe focusing on these areas will continue to drive real value for our clients. We are excited to have Matt, who is one of the best compliance officers in the business, on our team to help us maintain our commitment to our clients and industry best practices."

"It is an honor and a privilege to join one of the best and fastest growing independent investment consulting firms in the country," said DeConcini. "I look forward to working with my new team members at AndCo in putting our clients first and enhancing our compliance program to be the gold standard in the industry."

The onboarding of DeConcini is the second significant act by the firm since rebranding from The Bogdahn Group in early January. The company announced the acquisition of Reno-based Bidart & Ross, another independent institutional investment consulting firm, immediately following its rebrand.

Established in 2000 as The Bogdahn Group, AndCo advises on approximately $72 billion assets throughout the country.

AndCo consists of a seasoned team of 79 professionals, including 17 CFA Charterholders and 27 advanced degree holders, who operate in Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Reno, Cleveland and other cities around the country.

