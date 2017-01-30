Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clot Management Devices Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Clot Management Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.1 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising innovation of clot management products and growing usage of clot management devices.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:

Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Teleflex

Stryker

Straub Medical

Medtronic

LeMaitre Vascular

iVascular

Edwards Lifesciences

DePuy Synthes

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

Argon Medical Devices

AngioDynamics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Clot Management Devices Market, By End User

5 Clot Management Devices Market, By Technology

6 Clot Management Devices Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdc3jk/global_clot.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005711/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices