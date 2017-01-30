Via Location is Changing Ownership and Intends to Play a Leading Role in the Consolidation of the French Industrial Vehicle Rental Market

PARIS, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICG is transferring ownership of Via Location to Davidson Kempner and Triton Partners. The new shareholders, are convinced that the dynamic strategy, set up by ICG since June 2015 under the tight control of Xavier P. Négiar, is the right one and intend to pursue it and speed up its implementation.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462616/Via_Location_Logo.jpg )



Xavier P. Négiar and his team therefore have free rein to initiate a second acceleration phase. "Our objective in 2015 was to turn the company around and to re-establish strong, dynamic growth. Today, we are entering into a new phase of accelerated growth. Via Location has to be a major player in consolidating the sector. We are looking at all possible opportunities for external growth," states Xavier P. Négiar, Via Location's CEO.

A pioneer in the long and short term industrial and commercial vehicle rental market, and third largest player in the French market, Via Location has set itself ambitious growth targets and holds a firm desire to reach "the next level".

http://www.vialocation.fr

About Via Location: Established in 1906, Via Location is a full service industrial and commercial vehicule rental company. Recognized as the challenging n°3 in its sector, Via Location operates its own network of 52 agencies and 43 workshops in France and BENELUX, employing 670 people, and with a turnover of around 150 million Euros.

About Davidson Kempner: Established in 1983, Davidson Kempner is an Investment Fund, managing around 25billion Euros in the United States, Europe and Asia. Davidson Kempner also holds several shareholdings in the industrial sector in Europe, and especially in France.

About Triton Partners: Established in 1997, Triton Partners is an investment company with a responsible approach, intended to improve the business performance of companies. Triton Partners concentrates mainly on industrials, business services and consumer sectors. The company is predominately established in Northern Europe, Italy and Spain, which is where it has most of its investments.

Contacts:: CORPCOM - Marie-Caroline Garnier, mc.garnier@corpcom.fr