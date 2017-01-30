Today, 30 January Inbank enters into transaction to acquire a part of Eesti Krediidipank AS's shares. The aim of the purchase, carried through together with the leading retail group Coop Eesti, is to create a new bank with a differentiating strategy from the operating banks in Estonia. The new bank will be named Coop Pank.



The transaction will take place in two parts. Inbank acquires 9.9995% of the shares of Eesti Krediidipank. Subsequently, Coop Pank will acquire Inbank's current subsidiaries Coop Finants AS and Krediidipank Finants AS, and increase its share capital, which will bring Inbank's share in the new bank to slightly above 25%.



Priit Põldoja, Chairman of Supervisory Board of Inbank, notes that Inbank has been in valuable partnerships with both Krediidipank and Coop. "The previous good cooperation is a strong foundation for success in this unique joint venture carried through with Inbank's initiative and contribution. We have knowledge and experience in the financial sector and technology, while Coop Eesti has strong customer relationships with hundreds of thousands of Estonians and more than 350 stores across the country. I believe Krediidipank is a great platform for realizing Coop's vision in the financial sector," Põldoja claimed.



Coop Eesti acquired 59.7% of Krediidipank's shares through the transaction. Eesti Krediidipank will continue its operations under the current name until autumn of 2017, after which point the enterprise will be named Coop Pank. As Inbank's strategy is to grow with its existing products and technology to new markets in Europe, in medium term perspective Inbank intends to exit its investment in Coop Pank.



In order to carry out the transaction and support Inbank's future growth, it was decided at Inbank's shareholders' meeting on 11 January 2017 to increase Inbank's share capital by 2.8 million euros. After the capital increase, the volume of Inbank's equity is 13.7 million euros.



Inbank started operating as a bank in April 2015, offering services via its internet bank and a large partner network. Inbank and its subsidiaries have more than 160 thousand active customer contracts in Estonia.



Priit Põldoja Inbank AS Chairman of Supervisory Board priit.poldoja@inbank.ee +372 502 4942